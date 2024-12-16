Haj 2025: Deadline for payment of 2nd instalment extended

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has extended the deadline for payment of the second instalment for Haj 2025 till December 30.

Pilgrims selected from the waiting list, who have already paid the first instalment, were required to pay the second instalment of Rs 1,42,000 by 16 December.

Pilgrims can use the e-payment facility or the Haj Suvidha app via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. Alternatively, payments can be made using a pay-in slip at any branch of the State Bank of India or Union Bank of India, in the account of the Haj Committee of India, using the bank reference number provided on the website under their cover number.

After completing their payment, pilgrims selected from the waiting list must submit their documents to the respective state or union territory Haj committees by 1 January 2025. The unique bank reference number assigned to each cover must be mentioned on the deposit receipt.

The third instalment of the remaining Haj amount will be determined after the finalisation of the airfare and Saudi expenses, with details to be communicated in due course.

For further information, refer to the Haj expenditure details on their official website.