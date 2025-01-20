Haj 2025: Saudi Arabia announces deadline for service agreements

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced February 14 as the deadline for the Haj affairs offices across the world to complete their service agreements for the 2025 Haj season (1446 AH).

The directive mandates all contractual activities must be conducted and finalised on the Nusuk Masar which is the online portal for international pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. The contracting phase began on October 23, 2024 (20th of Rabi’ Al-Thani 1446 AH).

The ministry outlined a precise timeline for the tasks required from the Haj affairs offices, which includes eight key phases.

To ensure the best services for the pilgrims, the authorities stressed requirements for air and ground transportation. It also urges compliance with security, health, and procedural guidelines outlined in the Haj agreement between the ministry and the pertinent offices in various countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry cautioned that after this deadline, no additional contracting will be accepted, and the actual quotas for pilgrims from various countries will be determined. The visa issuance process will commence immediately afterwards.

The ministry requests Haj offices to educate their pilgrims about the necessity of following Haj regulations and instructions, ensuring that they obtain visas and permits through official channels.

Pilgrims also need to have their identification documents, such as the Nusuk Card, from the moment of their arrival in the Kingdom.