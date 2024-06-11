Haj authorities crack down on unauthorised entry, impose penalties on violators

The director of Public Security and head of the Hajj Security Committee, Muhammad Al-Bassami, announced that the Hajj security forces are fully prepared to deter and prevent potential threats that could compromise the safety of pilgrims.

Speaking at the Grand Haj Symposium event organised by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Makkah-Al Mukkaramah on Monday, Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Bassam reaffirmed the commitment of the security forces to protect the Haj pilgrims, the Holy Sites, and the homeland.

Speaking at the event titled “Towards a Safe Haj: Adherence to directives and regulations,” Al-Bassami stated that the security forces are equipped with advanced technology and intelligence to detect and respond to any potential security breaches. He also informed that security centres are constantly monitoring the situation and are prepared to deal with any eventualities that could disrupt the peace of the pilgrims.

“We will prevent anyone who dares to harm the security of Haj, the security of the Holy Sites and security centres are monitoring the situation, our forces are ready to deal with everything that could disturb the peace of the guests of the God,” he said.

Moreover, Al-Bassami made a big announcement during the event, stating that pilgrims without a valid Haj permit entering the holy sites will be arrested regardless of whether they are dressed in ihram (white garments worn by Muslim worshipers during the Hajj ritual). “The arrests will take place during the days of Tashreeq (Dhul Hijjah 11–13), and the violators will face legal penalties, which include fines of 10,000 Riyal and the deportation of foreign expatriates,” he added.

According to Public Security, individuals transporting pilgrims without valid Haj permits will face imprisonment for up to 6 months and a fine of up to 50,000 Riyal for each unauthorised pilgrim transported. Court rulings may also include confiscation of the vehicle used and deportation of the transporter (if a resident) with a subsequent entry ban for a period determined by the system.

The official further informed that there are 8,000 surveillance cameras in Makkah and the Holy Sites, in addition to tens of thousands of devices under the titles ‘Banan,’ ‘Meydan’ and ‘Basher’ for data entry.