Sharp rise in temperature is challenge this Haj season: Saudi ministry

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said that this year’s Haj season faces a major challenge represented by the significant rise in temperatures, which poses a threat to the health of pilgrims.

Health spokesman Mohammad Al-Abdulaali advised pilgrims to follow health guidelines, including using umbrellas, drinking enough water, and taking rest periods between rituals to reduce fatigue and heat stress, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He emphasized the importance of pilgrims adhering to safety measures during Haj rituals, stating the ministry is working to provide a healthy environment amidst harsh climatic conditions.

It is noteworthy that the National Center for Meteorology (NCM) announced the weather conditions in the holy sites for this year’s Haj season, varying from hot to very hot, with degrees ranging between 45 and 48 and little rain potential, which urges following health guidelines strictly.

Representative image (Photo: Saudi health/X)

