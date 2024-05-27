Haj Committee of India announces 382 vacant seats for those in waiting list

Hyderabad: The Haj committee of India has released its fifth waiting list for Haj-2024 (Hijri-1445), informing the pilgrims about 382 Haj seats which have become vacant due to cancellations received from states and union territories. The Committee has released a circular on Monday informing the same.

The provisionally selected pilgrims are required to deposit the stipulated full Haj amount in lumpsum in respect of their embarkation points as stipulated in the Committee’s circular number 20 issued dated April 13, 2024.

The table showing vacant seats state-wise.

These provisionally selected pilgrims are being Advised that after depositing the amount, they should submit a pay-in-slip, Haj application form, solemn declaration and medical screening and fitness certificate (government medical officer) along with original passport to the concerned State Haj Committee within four days.

The State Haj Committees have also been informed to make the valid machine-readable international passports available after uploading all documents along with pay-in-slip, medical screening and fitness certificate to Haj Committee on priority.

The waiting list released, as per the skipping waiting list received from the respective State Haj Committees and the embarkation point will be decided by the Haj Committee of India, subject to the availability of seats.