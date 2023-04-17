Haj Committee of India organises one-day training program

Hyderabad: In order to effectively guide selected pilgrims of Haj 2023, the Haj Committee of India organized a one-day online training program for Haj aspirants across the country. Apart from Telangana, Haj pilgrims from other states of the country participated in the program.

Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Salim, Executive Officer B Shafiullah, and other officials participated in the online program at the Haj Committee office while representatives of district Haj societies participated online.

In the training program, the pilgrims are informed about the new changes regarding Haj by the Saudi government. It was emphasized that the pilgrims should be made aware of the precautionary measures and duties and rituals from arrival to departure.

Chief Executive Officer Haj Committee of India Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Mufti Mohammad Manzoor Ziai, Charanpreet Singh Bakshi Joint Secretary Ministry of Minority Affairs, Shahid Alam Consul General Jeddah, Muhammad Hashim Consul Haj Jeddah and office bearers of Customs, Immigration and other departments participated in the meeting.

Chairman Haj Committee Mohammad Salim said that training camps will be organized in Telangana as usual. At the same time, selected Haj pilgrims from Telangana are facing problems as a result of the non-receipt of SMS related to important updates. Pilgrims have to rely on newspapers for important information.

The Haj Committee of India is sending necessary SMS timely, while no local system has been prepared by the State Haj Committee.

The Telangana Haj Committee should introduce an SMS system to keep the pilgrims informed about the training camps, payment of installments, commencement of Haj camp, and other information.

1.75 lakh pilgrims from India will perform Haj this time and extraordinary arrangements are being made by the Government of Saudi Arabia. Efforts are being made to keep the accommodation of Indian pilgrims close to Harmeen.