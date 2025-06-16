Haj flight experiences technical glitch at Lucknow airport, passengers safe

A Saudia Airlines Jeddah-Lucknow flight carrying 242 Haj pilgrims triggered an alarm at the Lucknow airport on Sunday, June 15, after smoke was detected from its wheels shortly after landing.

The incident took place at the city’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were disembarked safely.

The flight, SV 3112, had departed from Jeddah at 10.45 pm on June 14 and landed in Lucknow around 6.30 am the following day.

On information, the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team contained the smoke and averted the damage.

Smoke and sparks were seen coming from the wheel of a Saudi Arabia Airlines aircraft after it landed at Lucknow Airport. The fire team quickly responded and brought the situation under control. There were 250 passengers on board the aircraft.

Investigations reveal the smoke was likely caused by a leak in the hydraulic system, causing overheating in the wheel assembly.

There was no impact on airport operations and the empty flight is scheduled to return to its destination on Monday, sources said, speaking to PTI.

