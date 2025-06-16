Haj flight experiences technical glitch at Lucknow airport, passengers safe

The smoke was likely caused by a leak in the hydraulic system causing overheating in the wheel assembly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th June 2025 5:55 pm IST
saudia airlines flight carrying haj pilgrims experiences technical glitch
Smoke seen emanating from Saudia Airlines flight on Lucknow airport

A Saudia Airlines Jeddah-Lucknow flight carrying 242 Haj pilgrims triggered an alarm at the Lucknow airport on Sunday, June 15, after smoke was detected from its wheels shortly after landing.

The incident took place at the city’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were disembarked safely.

The flight, SV 3112, had departed from Jeddah at 10.45 pm on June 14 and landed in Lucknow around 6.30 am the following day.

MS Creative School

On information, the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team contained the smoke and averted the damage.

Investigations reveal the smoke was likely caused by a leak in the hydraulic system, causing overheating in the wheel assembly.

There was no impact on airport operations and the empty flight is scheduled to return to its destination on Monday, sources said, speaking to PTI.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th June 2025 5:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button