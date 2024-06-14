Haj pilgrim from Hyderabad dies of heart attack in Makkah

Makkah: A 69-year-old Haj pilgrim from Hyderabad passed away due to cardiac arrest in the Aziziyah district of Makkah in Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 14, at 5:30 pm local time.

On May 19, Tajuddin Mohammed, a resident of Rajendra Nagar, accompanied by his wife Hussaini Begum, travelled to the Kingdom to perform the annual Haj pilgrimage, which began on June 14, a source told Siasat.com.

Amid sweltering heat of more than 43 degrees Celsius, Tajuddin, along with other pilgrims, had been waiting outside the building No. 466. for several hours for the bus to travel to Mina and also missed Friday prayers.

A video shared on X by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan shows the pilgrim lying on the ground unconscious following breathing issues, while another pilgrim is giving manual cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“Hopeless arrangements of Haj-2024 by Ministry for Minorities Welfare and Central Haj Committe this year, lot of complaints specially from Haji’s from Telangana, See now at building No: 466 Telangana Haji’s waiting since 48 hours for bus to travel to perform Hajj and they even missed their Friday prayers,” Amjed Ullah wrote in a post on X on Friday morning.

“Request @PMOIndia, @DrSJaishankar & @KirenRijiju to take strict action against the concerned and also see that arrangements are made immediately. @narendramodi @RijijuOffice @revanth_anumula @Shahid_IFS @TelanganaCMO @haj_committee @MOMAIndia @IndianEmbRiyadh @CGIJeddah @hajmission @MEAIndia.”

In a post on X, he confirmed the death of Tajuddin due to carelessness in arrangements by Ministry for Minorities Welfare and Central Haj Committe.

Kin protest at Haj House

Meanwhile, Naseer Giyas, a Hyderabad-based journalist wrote on X, “His relatives protested at Haj House in Nampally, stating that the basic arrangements at some hotels were inadequate. They mentioned that the ongoing heat wave in Saudi Arabia is causing suffering for elderly pilgrims and accused the authorities deported by the Telangana Haj Committee for logistics of not providing proper medical attention.”

The Indian authorities have not yet officially announced the deaths of the pilgrim.