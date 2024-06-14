Photos: Haj 2024 begins

Makkah: More than 1.5 million million pilgrims from around the world converged on the tent city of Mina on Friday, June 14, the Day of Tarwiyah, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage of Haj.

The pilgrims began to flock on Friday, the eighth of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1445 AH, to Mina, to spend the Day of Tarwiyah, before heading on Saturday, to stand at the top of Arafat, which represents the greatest pillar of the pilgrimage, which is followed by Eid Al Adha.

Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey.

A glimpse of the first day of Haj 2024