Haj pilgrims praise Rubat facilities, arrangements in Makkah

Hyderabad: Haj pilgrims staying at the Rubat in Makkah have expressed their gratitude for the excellent services and arrangements provided at the Rubat. Pilgrims from the erstwhile Hyderabad State, covering 45 districts across Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, were selected through a lottery system to stay in the Rubat.

The lottery included pilgrims from 33 districts of Telangana, 8 from Maharashtra, and 4 from Karnataka. This initiative, conducted in coordination with the Haj Committee of India and the Telangana State Haj Committee, helped select eligible pilgrims fairly for free accommodation in Makkah.

They also appreciate the services of Rubat caretaker, Hussain Mohammad Al-Shareef who has been closely monitoring the arrangements by regularly visiting the Rubat and personally interacting with pilgrims to ensure their comfort.

Since there is no permanent Rubat building in Makkah, a new facility is rented each year. This year, the Rubat has been arranged in the Azizia area. It is conveniently located at just a 3-minute walk to the nearest bus stand with regular buses to Haram, and only 2 minutes away from the nearest hospital.

Additional amenities such as kitchens and gas cylinders have been provided, allowing pilgrims to cook their own meals if they wish. These facilities have been well-received by the pilgrims.

Hussain Mohammad Al-Shareef said that serving Haj pilgrims is an honour and that providing the best arrangements every year remains his top priority. Pilgrims staying in the Rubat will save approximately Rs.40,000 to Rs.50,000, an amount that will be refunded by the Haj Committee of India.

To ensure smooth travel, transport arrangements have been made to take the pilgrims from Rubat to Mina. Assistant Executive Officer of the Haj Committee, Irfan Shareef, is currently staying in the Rubat to oversee operations and is in constant contact with Haj inspectors to guide and support the pilgrims.

Hussain Mohammad Al-Shareef added that after completing Haj, pilgrims will continue to receive support and proper facilities at the Rubat until their return home.