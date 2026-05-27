Haj pilgrims spend night in Muzdalifah after completing key Arafat rite

The overnight stay in Muzdalifah marks a key stage of the annual Haj pilgrimage.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2026 7:29 am IST
Haj pilgrims spend the night in Muzdalifah after arriving from Arafat during Haj 2026.
Pilgrims gather in Muzdalifah after completing the Arafat rite during Haj 2026.

Makkah: Over 1.7 millions of Haj pilgrims spent Tuesday night, May 26, in Muzdalifah after completing the stand at Arafat, the most significant ritual of the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

Pilgrims left Arafat after sunset on the ninth day of Dhul-Hijjah following a day devoted to prayers, supplication and remembrance. Earlier, worshippers had observed the Day of Tarwiyah in Mina in line with the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Pebbles collected for Jamarat ritual

In Muzdalifah, pilgrims collected pebbles that will be used for the symbolic stoning of the Jamarat ritual in Mina, while also performing the combined Maghrib and Isha prayers.

Subhan Bakery
Haj pilgrims collect pebbles in Muzdalifah before heading to Mina for the stoning ritual.
Pilgrims gather pebbles in Muzdalifah for the symbolic stoning ritual in Mina.
A Haj pilgrim holds pebbles collected in Muzdalifah for the Jamarat ritual in Mina.
Pilgrims collect pebbles in Muzdalifah ahead of the Jamarat ritual.

On Wednesday morning, marking the first day of Eid al-Adha, pilgrims will proceed to Mina to perform the stoning of Jamarat al-Aqaba, offer sacrifices and shave or trim their hair as part of the Haj rituals.

Muzdalifah among Haj’s sacred sites

Muzdalifah, located between Arafat and Mina, is one of the sacred sites of Haj and can accommodate more than two million pilgrim.s during the pilgrimage season. Spread across more than 11 million square metres, the site remains an open area without permanent structures, preserving its spiritual and historical character.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2026 7:29 am IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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