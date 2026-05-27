Haj pilgrims spend night in Muzdalifah after completing key Arafat rite

Makkah: Over 1.7 millions of Haj pilgrims spent Tuesday night, May 26, in Muzdalifah after completing the stand at Arafat, the most significant ritual of the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

Pilgrims left Arafat after sunset on the ninth day of Dhul-Hijjah following a day devoted to prayers, supplication and remembrance. Earlier, worshippers had observed the Day of Tarwiyah in Mina in line with the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Muzdalifah reminds us: No status, No wealth. Just souls, seeking mercy and praying under the same sky.



This is islam. This is unity. This is hajj pic.twitter.com/cMaIjpT5CJ — Allah Islam Quran (@AllahGreatQuran) May 26, 2026

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Pebbles collected for Jamarat ritual

In Muzdalifah, pilgrims collected pebbles that will be used for the symbolic stoning of the Jamarat ritual in Mina, while also performing the combined Maghrib and Isha prayers.

Pilgrims gather pebbles in Muzdalifah for the symbolic stoning ritual in Mina.

Pilgrims collect pebbles in Muzdalifah ahead of the Jamarat ritual.

On Wednesday morning, marking the first day of Eid al-Adha, pilgrims will proceed to Mina to perform the stoning of Jamarat al-Aqaba, offer sacrifices and shave or trim their hair as part of the Haj rituals.

Muzdalifah among Haj’s sacred sites

Muzdalifah, located between Arafat and Mina, is one of the sacred sites of Haj and can accommodate more than two million pilgrim.s during the pilgrimage season. Spread across more than 11 million square metres, the site remains an open area without permanent structures, preserving its spiritual and historical character.