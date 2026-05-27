Haj pilgrims spend night in Muzdalifah after completing key Arafat rite

Makkah: Over 1.7 millions of Haj pilgrims spent Tuesday night, May 26, in Muzdalifah after completing the stand at Arafat, the most significant ritual of the annual Islamic pilgrimage.
Pilgrims left Arafat after sunset on the ninth day of Dhul-Hijjah following a day devoted to prayers, supplication and remembrance. Earlier, worshippers had observed the Day of Tarwiyah in Mina in line with the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Pebbles collected for Jamarat ritual
In Muzdalifah, pilgrims collected pebbles that will be used for the symbolic stoning of the Jamarat ritual in Mina, while also performing the combined Maghrib and Isha prayers.
On Wednesday morning, marking the first day of Eid al-Adha, pilgrims will proceed to Mina to perform the stoning of Jamarat al-Aqaba, offer sacrifices and shave or trim their hair as part of the Haj rituals.
Muzdalifah among Haj’s sacred sites
Muzdalifah, located between Arafat and Mina, is one of the sacred sites of Haj and can accommodate more than two million pilgrim.s during the pilgrimage season. Spread across more than 11 million square metres, the site remains an open area without permanent structures, preserving its spiritual and historical character.