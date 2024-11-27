Halal entertainment redefined: Mashal 2024 offers value-based fest for women

The Girls Islamic Organization (GIO), the women’s wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, is organizing a three-day conference, Mashal 2024, aimed at providing a unique, value-based recreational experience for women. Scheduled to take place on November 29 at the Exhibition Grounds, the event promises an ambiance of modesty and meaningful engagement, steering clear of music, dance, and loud festivities. According to the organizers, it will be a ‘halal entertainment’

Asfia Anam, GIO City President and Uzma Begum, a committee member, introduced Mashal 2024 during a press meet on Wednesday. They emphasized the organization’s mission to counter the influence of Western cultural trends that they believe are contributing to a decline in moral values, particularly in educational institutions. As the name suggests Mashal aims to bring a ray of hope in the prevailing atmosphere of darkness.

Active in Telangana since 2006, the GIO has been working to cultivate a positive academic and moral environment in educational institutions. Through its initiatives, the organization seeks to inspire young women to lead meaningful lives grounded in strong ethical and cultural values.

The upcoming fest is designed to create a space where young Muslim women can engage in activities that are not only entertaining but also morally uplifting and culturally enriching. The conference aims to strengthen the moral fabric and inspire women toward a purposeful and value-driven life, Uzma said.

Activities and highlights

The event will feature diverse activities, including:

Literary Corner: A haven for book lovers and creative writers.

Food Fusion: A celebration of culinary delights.

Talent Treasure: A platform to showcase skills and talents.

Quran Recitation: A spiritual journey through the verses of the Quran.

Bait Bazi: A traditional Urdu poetry competition.

Tarana Competition: Expressive group performances of Islamic hymns.

Mystery Walk: An intriguing journey of self-discovery.

In addition, the conference will host various sessions focusing on Islamic values, personality development, and social responsibility. These sessions will be addressed by renowned JIH speakers, including Naseera Khanam and Dr. Taha Mateen.

Open to all

While the event is rooted in Islamic principles, it welcomes all women, irrespective of their religious background. The organizers hope to foster an inclusive atmosphere that celebrates cultural diversity while promoting universal values of responsibility and self-improvement. The event will culminate on December 1 with a grand public conference. Distinguished speakers, including Mubashira Firdous, Dr. Asfia Anam, Khatija Mahveen, Taha Mateen, and others, will address the gathering, sharing insights on moral values, social responsibility, and personal development.

For women seeking meaningful engagement in a value-based environment, Mashal 2024 offers an opportunity to explore, learn, and grow, organisers say.