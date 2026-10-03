Halal products fund terror acts: Hindutva outfit in Bhopal

Bhopal: Members of the Hindutva organisation, the Sakal Hindu Samaj in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, held a protest wherein they called for a boycott of halal-certified products. Alleging that purchasing these products eventually helps fund terrorism in the country, they urged all Sanatanis to boycott them even as they raised slogans of ‘Islamic Jihad Murdabad’.

From the video circulating on X, the event appears to have taken place on Saturday, October 3.

Bhopal : Citing allegations that money from halal-certified products contributes to promoting terrorism in India, the Sakal Hindu Samaj called on all Sanatanis to boycott halal-certified products. During the event, they also raised slogans of “Islamic Jihad Murdabad.” pic.twitter.com/MNd4ztPgsi — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) October 3, 2026

The video has drawn criticism from Halal users who have urged the authorities to act against those involved.

What was claimed at the event

Speakers urged buyers to check product labels before purchasing packaged food and other goods carrying the halal mark.

They alleged that funds generated through halal certification could be used for activities linked to terrorism. Urging people to avoid products bearing the halal label, they claimed the certification had expanded beyond its purpose of indicating compliance with religious dietary requirements.

How social media reacted

A user tagged MP Police, asking for action against the outfit.

Another user claimed, “They themselves must be using only halal-certified products.”

Yet another user questioned why the outfit had an issue with those who willingly wanted to use halal-certified products.

The Bhopal Police or other authorities have yet to issue a statement on the gathering or what transpired there.