Haldwani violence: Five women arrested, total arrested tally at 89

Five Muslim women were arrested by the Uttarakhand police following the communal violence that hit Haldwani between Feb 8-9.

This takes the total number of arrested persons to 89, the senior superintendent of police, Nanital district told media persons. The arrest was made on March 1. “The five women are Shahnaz, Soni, Shamsheer, Salma, and Reshma,” the SSP said, adding that they all are residents of the Banbhoolpura area.

It was reported that several Muslim women stood before bulldozers in an attempt to prevent the demolitions and were forcefully dragged and beaten by both male and female police officers, angering the local community.

Communal violence erupted between Muslims and police after a madrasa and a mosque were demolished in the town’s Banbhoolpura area by the district administration. The violence led to the death of six people with the youngest being a 16-year-old and over hundreds injured from both sides. Stone pelting and arson were reported and the Banbhoolpura Police Station was on fire.

Haldwani violence alleged mastermind Abdul Malik was arrested on February 24 and his son Abdul Moid was arrested five days later.

