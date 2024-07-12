Haldwani woman ‘weds’ Lord Krishna, ‘exchanges’ garlands with idol

Haldwani: A 21-year-old woman, devoted to Lord Krishna since childhood, “married” him at a ceremony here that included all the trappings of a regular wedding.

Harshika, who is paralysed waist down, has been fasting on Karva Chauth since she was six so that she gets to marry Krishna.

After the wedding, Harshika’s father Puran Chandra Pant said now Lord Krishna is his son-in-law and will stay at his home.

A day before the wedding on Thursday, the family also hosted ‘Mehndi’ and ‘Haldi’ ceremonies at home which were attended by several relatives and neighbours.

On Thursday morning, there was even a wedding procession with music and dance, and Lord Krishna was welcomed at the family home in accordance with the Kumaoni customs.

She “exchanged” garlands with the idol and the traditional “pheras” around the ceremonial fire also took place. Invitees enjoyed a sumptuous feast and blessed Harshika.

Uttarakhand : 21 year old Harshika Pant of Haldwani got married to the idol of Krishna as per Kumaoni customs. Now she has become the bride of Krishna. pic.twitter.com/hn5llPX52m — Mobassir مبشر 🇮🇳🇵🇸 (@03_mobassir) July 12, 2024

After the ceremony, the bride was taken to a relative’s place in a car with the idol in her hand.

Harshika’s love for Lord Krishna reminded some people of the 16th-century poet Mirabai, who is known for her devotion to Lord Krishna and has composed many hymns and verses which are popular even today.