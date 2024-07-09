Telangana teacher sleeps in ‘haunted’ classroom; ends students’ fear

Hyderabad: Ghosts were believed to be unseen inhabitants of a government school in Telangana’s Adilabad, lingering particularly in a secluded 5th-standard classroom. The rumours were blindly believed to be a reality until a teacher decided to confront the “supernatural whispers” and spend a night in the supposedly haunted room to rid the students of their fear.

The tale began to unravel when Nuthal Ravindar arrived at Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Anandpur, Jainad Mandal of the district. While teaching Class 7, a sudden crash of a falling tree outside prompted the students’ fearful reactions.

Intrigued, Ravindar inquired with his nine students about their unease, leading them to confess their unwavering belief in a ghost that haunted Class 5.

Despite Ravindar’s attempts to reassure them, the students stood firm, recounting the strange noises that echoed from the vacant classroom. To them, these eerie sounds were undeniable proof of the presence of a ghost.

Determined to dispel their beliefs, Ravindar, a rationalist and the general secretary of Jana Vignana Vedika offered to spend the night in the infamous Class 5 room.

The students, adamant that he do so on the night of Amavasya, July 5, eagerly watched as Ravindar arrived at the school armed with a bedsheet and a torch. Amavasya, a no-moon night in a month is believed to be inauspicious.

Promptly at 8 pm, he entered the classroom, on one condition that the arrangement had to remain a secret between him and the students. Neither the outside world nor the supposed ghost would know.

As the night unfolded without incident, the students anxiously awaited the next morning and gathered outside the class at 6 am. When Ravindra emerged unscathed, alive and well, their long-held fears of a ghost were finally laid to rest.

Reflecting on the impact, Ravindar shared, “The students who gathered to see me in the morning were finally convinced there was no ghost. Yet, the fear among them was real.” He recounted that in the previous year, one student had left for a private school because he was convinced that a ghost haunted the premises.

Echoing a sentiment of relief, a Class 7 student expressed, “We were living in fear. But now we believe there are no ghosts, thanks to our teacher.”