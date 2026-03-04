Haleem prices increase in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the month of Ramzan reaches its half way mark, here is a look at how Haleem pricing and sales have panned out for some restaurants in Hyderabad.

At the Sohail Hotel, located at Malakpet the rate for a single plate of Haleem is Rs 300 while family packs is priced at Rs 1000. Speaking to Siasat.com Syed Siraj Ahmed , the manager of the restaurant said, ” Last year a plate of Haleem cost Rs 280, this year the price has increased due to increased cost of spices and other ingredients.”

Addressing a query on additional staff for Haleem preparation during Ramzan, Ahmed said, “We hire 10-15 new staff members who ensure quality and boost the production of Haleem.” He said that the sales of Haleem are higher on food aggregator apps as compared to customers visitng the hotel. “Most peole prefer parcels now, hence the sale via aggregator apps is higher, ” he added.

The manager said that the hotel focuses solely on mutton haleem.

Veg Haleem

Pista House Managing Director, Mohammed Mohsin explained that the restaurant is offering mutton and veg haleem this year, “At Pista House we have two types of Haleem, one is mutton Haleem made of pure meat and ghee along with dry fruits and spices. The veg haleem consists of dry fruits, millets and oats.”

Addressing the query on rates in comparison with the last year, the MD said, “Currently the price of one plate of Haleem is Rs 320 . There is a range of options available for customers including, mini pot, hot pot, family pack.” These packs are priced at Rs 350-1150 respectively.

Mohsin explained that 30 per cent of the haleem sales are made through food aggregator apps while most customers prefer visiting the restaurant physically.

Addressing the query on additional workforce for the preparation of Haleem, he said, “At Pista House, some students from culinary schools are hired on part time basis. They are trained in haleem making.”

Sohel Ahmed, partner at 5ves Restaurant at Gachibowli said , “This is our first year, and we are currently offering chicken Haleem only.” He explained that the Haleem prices at the restaurant range between Rs 100-350 along with bulk orders being sold Rs 80 per pack.

He attributed the rising cost of Haleem to increased prices of ingredients and labor cost adding that the restaurant hired 15 per cent extra work force for preparation of haleem. Comparing the sales of haleem on aggregator apps to customers visiting the restaurant, he said 60 per cent of the sale are currently being made through aggregator apps.