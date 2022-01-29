Half of Lebanon’s population at risk of food insecurity

Beirut: Around half of Lebanon’s population is at risk of food insecurity due to a lack of access to basic food needs amid the current economic crisis, Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan said.

The Minister made the remarks during the 14th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, which was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lebanon is facing food insecurity since a shortage of US dollars and a depreciation of its local currency, as the country imports about 85 per cent of its food, the Minister said.

He also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has an impact on Lebanon’s ability to obtain essential food supplies.

According to the Minister, Lebanon’s agriculture sector urgently needs to improve its resilience and sustainability to provide the entire population’s food and nutritional needs.

“Our region is heavily reliant on food imports and is already dealing with water scarcity, drought, desertification, and the effects of climate change on agriculture, food, and natural resources, as well as security instability, wars, and displacement,” Hajj Hassan said, urging for strategies that focus on finding appropriate solutions to these challenges.