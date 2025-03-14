Hamas agrees to release US-Israeli hostage, bodies of 4 other dual nationals

The statement comes as talks continue in Doha to try to broker the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th March 2025 5:19 pm IST
Hamas agrees to release US-Israeli hostage, bodies of 4 other dual nationals
A protest in Tel Aviv demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, on March 9, 2025. Photo: AP

Jerusalem: Hamas said on Friday it has accepted a proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual-national hostages who died in captivity.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Hamas did not immediately specify when the release of soldier Edan Alexander and the four bodies would occur, and other countries party to the agreement did not immediately confirm the Hamas statement.

The statement comes as talks continue in Doha to try to broker the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the first phase of which ended two weeks ago.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th March 2025 5:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button