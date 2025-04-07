Hamas asked USD 500M from Iran to fund Oct 7 attack: Israel

Tel Aviv: Israel has made public an intelligence document that, according to its officials, reveals a direct financial and operational link between Hamas and Iran, including a request for USD 500 million to carry out its plans to invade Israel — an attack that was executed on October 7, 2023.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz shared the document and accompanying video on social media platform X, stating, “I am presenting here for the first time a document that was found in the tunnels of senior Hamas officials in Gaza, which proves a direct relationship between Iran and Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif, as part of Iran’s support for the Hamas plan to destroy Israel.”

During my visit today to the IDF intelligence unit, I revealed a classified document found in senior Hamas tunnels in Gaza. It proves direct ties between Iran and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif — and Iran’s support for Hamas’s plan to destroy Israel and for the… pic.twitter.com/HEYCnGAZvo — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 6, 2025

The intelligence material was reportedly discovered by Israeli forces during operations in Hamas tunnels and was unveiled during Katz’s visit to the IDF’s “Amshat” intelligence unit, as reported by The Times of Israel.

According to Katz, the document outlines Hamas’s request to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force for USD 20 million per month over two years.

The stated goal — to “uproot this monstrous entity” and “end this dark period in the history of our nation.”

Katz also claimed that Hossein Akbari Izadi, head of the IRGC’s Palestinian department, responded by assuring Hamas of continued support despite Iran’s economic hardship, affirming Tehran’s strategic priority of opposing Israel and the United States.

“In the document, Hamas demands USD 500 million from the IRGC’s Quds Force to fund Israel’s destruction,” Katz said, further asserting, “Iran is the head of the snake.”

He added that Iran’s support extends beyond Gaza to other regions, including Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria, and Yemen’s Houthis, branding it a broad “axis of terror.”

“Israel will do whatever it takes to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and will continue striking its terror proxies until the Iranian axis of evil is dismantled,” the Defence Minister declared.

The revelations come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the United States for talks with former President Donald Trump and other officials, reportedly focusing on the war in Gaza, trade, and regional security concerns.

Meanwhile, discontent in Gaza appears to be growing.

The Times of Israel cited reports of fresh protests in Jabalia, northern Gaza, where demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Hamas are terrorists” and “Hamas are garbage.”

Anti-Hamas protests have periodically resurfaced in recent weeks despite reported crackdowns by the group.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel, killing over 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 hostages. According to Israeli figures, 59 hostages remain in Gaza, with 35 of them believed to be dead.