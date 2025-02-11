Hamas blasts Trump’s statement on ‘ownership’ of Gaza

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said the comments “reflect a deep ignorance of Palestine and the region.”

Published: 11th February 2025 7:00 am IST
Hamas, Palestinian resistance outfit: (File Photo)

Jerusalem: A senior Hamas official blasted President Donald Trump’s latest remarks about the US ownership of Gaza, as “absurd.”

In comments released by Hamas early Monday, he said Trump’s approach toward the Palestinian cause will fail.

On Monday, Trump said Palestinians in Gaza would not have a right to return under his plan for US “ownership” of the war-torn territory, contradicting other officials in his administration who’ve sought to argue Trump was only calling for the temporary relocation of its population

