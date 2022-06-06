Hamas calls for protection of Palestinian children from Israeli aggression

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) called for international protection for Palestinian children from Israeli crimes.

This came in a report issued by the movement, on the occasion of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, which falls on June 6 of each year.

This day is celebrated throughout the recognition of the pain suffered by the world’s children who are victims of physical, mental and emotional harm.

Hamas stated in the report that “Israel practices all kinds of crimes against Palestinian children, including murder, kidnapping, assassination, siege and house arrest.”

Hamas said that “children detained in Israeli prisons are subjected to psychological and physical violations,” and called on the international community to intervene to ensure that the children are released from the occupation’s prisons.

It is reported that 88 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces since last year.

On April 5, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs in a report announced that Israel has arrested more than 50,000 Palestinian children since it began its occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 1967.

Since the beginning of 2022, more than 200 children have reportedly been arrested, and Israel is still holding approximately 160 children in its prisons and detention centres.

Israel had occupied the West Bank since 1967 and established settlements on it, which are considered in violation of international law. More than 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.