Israel probing death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza attack: Reports

The Israeli army on Thursday, October 17 said that it was probing the possibility of the death of the Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in an operation in Gaza.

The operation reportedly killed three alleged militants but the Israeli military could not immediately confirm the identity of those killed.

The IDF also said that there was no sign of hostages in the building where it carried out the air strike. “The IDF and Shin Bet forces operating in the area continue to operate under the necessary caution,” it said.

According to some reports, the body has been taken to Jerusalem to conduct DNA testing to confirm the fighter’s identity.

During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed.



In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2024

Social media images depicted Sinwar’s deceased body. However, there was no immediate comment from Hamas.

🚨BREAKING NEWS : A photo has been making the rounds on social media showing what’s claimed to be the body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.



Reports suggest a major attack happened tonight in the Rafah area. However, it’s still unclear if Sinwar was actually the target. pic.twitter.com/VnwSbVhxl5 — Eli Afriat 🇮🇱🎗 (@EliAfriatISR) October 17, 2024

The 62-year-old Sinwar was one of the key architects of Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. He was appointed as the group’s top leader following the July killing of Ismael Haniyeh in a suspected Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran.

According to reports, Khaled Meshaal is likely to be the new Hamas chief after Sinwar’s death.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)