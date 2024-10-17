Israel probing death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza attack: Reports

The Israeli army on Thursday, October 17 said that it was probing the possibility of the death of the Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in an operation in Gaza.
The operation reportedly killed three alleged militants but the Israeli military could not immediately confirm the identity of those killed.
The IDF also said that there was no sign of hostages in the building where it carried out the air strike. “The IDF and Shin Bet forces operating in the area continue to operate under the necessary caution,” it said.
According to some reports, the body has been taken to Jerusalem to conduct DNA testing to confirm the fighter’s identity.
Social media images depicted Sinwar’s deceased body. However, there was no immediate comment from Hamas.
The 62-year-old Sinwar was one of the key architects of Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. He was appointed as the group’s top leader following the July killing of Ismael Haniyeh in a suspected Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran.
According to reports, Khaled Meshaal is likely to be the new Hamas chief after Sinwar’s death.
(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)