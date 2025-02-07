Hamas executed own fighters for raping Israeli male hostages: Report

Top-secret documents disclosed that the resistance group Hamas tortured and executed its fighters allegedly for engaging in same-sex relations. Some members were involved in the rape of male Israeli hostages during the October 7, 2023 attacks.

The allegations against the Hamas members include “homosexual conversations”, “flirting with girls without a legal relationship” and “sodomy” activities.

The New York Post cited documents recovered by the Israel Defense Forces stating that Hamas maintained a list of recruits who were found to have failed Hamas’ “morality checks” by having same-sex relations and they paid a heavy price.

A total of 94 Hamas recruits allegedly committed these crimes along with incidents of child rape and torture. All three branches of Hamas Intelligence and Hamas Army and the Hamas Interior Ministry were implicated in the allegations.

These new members were eventually dismissed from the organization due to their unacceptable behaviour. The report revealed that one accused Hamas member “constantly cursed God” while providing evidence about his sexual assault of a minor child. Another charge published by TNYP explained that this member maintains romantic relationships through Facebook. He never prays. Hamas defines him as “behaviorally and morally deviant” based on their terminology for homosexuality.

The fate of these “unacceptable” Hamas recruits remains unknown as homosexuality is banned in Gaza which can lead to long prison sentences and potential execution.

Persecution of LGBTQ+ recruits in Hamas

According to the sources quoted by the media, the practices of homosexuality remain unacceptable to Hamas because of their religious beliefs and the act would expose them to “much shame”.

In 2016 Hamas executed its former commander Mahmoud Ishtiwi after over allegations of practising homosexual activities. The secret documents also revealed his confession and testimony of the brutal punishment he was subjected to. The official also reportedly committed the hideous crime of sodomy while he was married to two women.

He was a senior Hamas official serving as a commander from a storied family of Hamas loyalists. During the 2014 war with Israel, Ishtiwi was responsible for 1,000 fighters and a network of attack tunnels. Ishtiwi was 19 when he joined Qassam with his five brothers. One, Ahmad, was killed in an Israeli strike in 2003.

Hamas considered Ishtiwi’s family royal elite because they had protected and given shelter to wanted leaders including the late Mohammed Deif who served as Qassam commander. A video message was sent by Ishtiwi’s mother to Deif in which she appealed for his help to free her son.

However, their pleas were rejected and Hamas eventually executed Ishtiwi at the age of 34 by shooting him three times in the chest after imprisoning and torturing him for around a year.