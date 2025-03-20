Hamas: Israeli operation in Gaza violates ceasefire agreement

Gaza: Hamas said that the Israeli army’s ground operation in the central Gaza Strip constitutes a “serious violation” of the ceasefire agreement, accusing the United States of providing cover for the military maneuvers.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, said in a press statement that “the advance of Israeli military vehicles toward the Netzarim Corridor, and the isolation of northern Gaza from the south undermines the ceasefire agreement with US support,”calling on mediators to take responsibility for the situation.

He added that Hamas and other Palestinian factions “are prepared to respond to this move,” hinting at the possibility of resuming attacks against Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read Israel launches ground operation to retake part of key corridor in Gaza

Regarding ongoing negotiations, Abu Zuhri stated that “there is no progress in contacts with mediators because the occupation refuses to engage in negotiations.”

He reaffirmed that Hamas “will not release the Israeli prisoners unless the occupation commits to ending hostilities, fully withdraws from Gaza, and lifts the blockade on the Strip.”

Israel has launched a “targeted ground operation” in central and southern Gaza, aiming to create a buffer zone between the northern and southern parts of the Palestinian enclave, the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the military, the operation was launched “in the past 24 hours,” shortly after Israel ended a two-month ceasefire and resumed airstrikes.

The military said that during the operation, Israeli troops “took control and re-established their presence up to the center of the Netzarim Corridor,” a military buffer zone established by Israeli soldiers in central Gaza during the war.