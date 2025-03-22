Hamas military intel chief Osama Tabash killed in Israeli strike

The Isadcrael Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the killing of Osama Tabash, head of Hamas’ military in southern Gaza, during an airstrike on Thursday, March 20.

In a statement on X on Friday, March 21, the IDF said, “Head of Hamas’ Military Intelligence in Southern Gaza and Head of Hamas’ Surveillance and Targeting Unit, Osama Tabash. Tabash held various senior positions in Hamas, including battalion commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade.”

“Tabash held various senior positions in Hamas, including a battalion commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade.”

Israel has accused Tabash of “planning and coordinating targets and infiltration objectives during the October 7 massacre” and being responsible for “combat strategy on the ground.”

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

This development comes as Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on Tuesday, 18 March, following a nearly two-month ceasefire. The renewed bombardments came after Israel imposed a fresh blockade on the Palestinian territory.

Also Read Video: Israeli man spat on by Irish women in Dublin bar

Since then, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 600 people, most of whom were women and children.

During the ceasefire, Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight others in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first phase of the agreement.

However, since the ceasefire ended on Saturday, March 1, the sides have been unable to agree on a way forward for a second phase aimed at securing the release of the remaining 59 hostages—35 of whom are believed to be dead—and ending the war.

Hamas has demanded an end to the war and a full withdrawal of Israeli troops in exchange for the hostages’ release. Israel, however, insists it will not halt its offensive until it has dismantled Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and freed all hostages—two objectives that may be incompatible.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Hamas had “repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all offers it received from the US presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, and from the mediators.”

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on 7 October 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed over 48,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, and displaced an estimated 90 percent of Gaza’s population.