Hamas reiterates readiness over ceasefire deal based on US proposal

Gaza: Hamas has reiterated its readiness to implement the ceasefire agreement based on the US proposal and rejected any new conditions on this agreement from any party.

During a meeting with Qatari and Egyptian mediators in Doha, the Hamas negotiating delegation on Wednesday expressed its “continued positivity and flexibility” in reaching a ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip. They emphasised the requirement for the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the entire territory of the Strip, according to a statement released by Hamas.

Hamas also emphasised that the management of the Strip is an internal Palestinian affair with an agreed-upon Palestinian vision. The statement noted that Hamas welcomes the holding of a national dialogue with all Palestinian factions and forces to agree on such a national vision, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement came as negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to secure a Gaza ceasefire have stalled. Despite objections from Egypt and Hamas, Israel insists on keeping its forces in the Philadelphi Corridor, a 100-meter-wide and 14-km-long buffer zone along the Egypt-Gaza border.

US President Joe Biden revealed a three-phase proposal in late May, hoping it would lead to an end to the ongoing Gaza conflict and the release of all hostages.

Hamas has repeatedly expressed its commitment to what was agreed upon during past talks, based on the US proposal and UN Security Council Resolution.