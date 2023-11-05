Hamburg airport closed after possible hostage situation

Hamburg police said on social media that they were assuming a hostage situation.

Berlin: Germany’s Hamburg airport was closed on Saturday evening after a man broke into the premises and fired two gunshots into the sky, according to local police.

The German news agency dpa quoted a police spokesperson as saying that the man broke through a gate with his vehicle at around 8 p.m. local time and drove onto the apron of the airport. At least one child is confirmed to be in the man’s vehicle, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airport said all taking off and landing had been cancelled on Saturday evening.

