Hanamkonda: BSc student dies by suicide in hostel room

Hyderabad: A BSc student died by hanging herself from the ceiling at a private college hostel on Friday in Hasanparthy mandal of Hanumakonda district.
The deceased, identified as Deepthi Rathod, was a native of the Adilabad district. According to Hasanparthy police, Deepthi Rathod was pursuing her BSc Agriculture in Hanamkonda.
Earlier today, Deepthi’s classmates found her hanging from a ceiling fan in the hostel room. She was first rushed to a private hospital and later sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.
Hanamkonda police have registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and are investigating the cause.