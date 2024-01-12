Hanamkonda: BSc student dies by suicide in hostel room

Hyderabad: A BSc student died by hanging herself from the ceiling at a private college hostel on Friday in Hasanparthy mandal of Hanumakonda district.

The deceased, identified as Deepthi Rathod, was a native of the Adilabad district. According to Hasanparthy police, Deepthi Rathod was pursuing her BSc Agriculture in Hanamkonda.

Also Read TSRTC stops auction of Sankranti rooster after man claims ownership

Earlier today, Deepthi’s classmates found her hanging from a ceiling fan in the hostel room. She was first rushed to a private hospital and later sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Hanamkonda police have registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and are investigating the cause.