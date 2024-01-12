Hanamkonda: BSc student dies by suicide in hostel room

The deceased was identified as Deepthi Rathod, a native of the Adilabad district

Published: 12th January 2024 6:33 pm IST
Hanamkonda: BSC student commits suicide in hostel room

Hyderabad: A BSc student died by hanging herself from the ceiling at a private college hostel on Friday in Hasanparthy mandal of Hanumakonda district.

The deceased, identified as Deepthi Rathod, was a native of the Adilabad district. According to Hasanparthy police, Deepthi Rathod was pursuing her BSc Agriculture in Hanamkonda.

Earlier today, Deepthi’s classmates found her hanging from a ceiling fan in the hostel room. She was first rushed to a private hospital and later sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Hanamkonda police have registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and are investigating the cause.

