Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas’ upcoming Pakistani drama premiere date

Islamabad: Actress Hania Aamir, one of the most celebrated and followed stars across Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, is all set to make her much-awaited return to television. The actress, who was last seen in the global hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa which wrapped up in November 2024, took a year-long break from dramas to focus on her debut Indian Punjabi film Sardaarji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan Pakistani drama

Now, Hania is finally making her TV comeback with a brand new Pakistani drama titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, opposite Bilal Abbas Khan. Directed by Mussadiq Malik and written by Radain Shah, the drama is set to premiere from November 7, airing every Friday and Saturday at 8 PM.

After nearly ten months of anticipation, the makers recently unveiled the first teaser of the much-awaited rom-com drama last week, and so far, two promos have already captured fans’ attention.

With Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, two powerhouse performers, are all set to share the screen for the very first time and fans can’t wait to witness their on-screen chemistry light up the screens.