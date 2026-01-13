Islamabad: Ever since 2026 began, entertainment circles have been buzzing with rumours about Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s wedding. Several Pakistani entertainment pages and show hosts have claimed that the actress is set to tie the knot with her rumoured beau, singer Asim Azhar, later this year.

Amid these ongoing speculations, Hania found herself in the spotlight again after comments made by Pakistani astrologers about her personal life went viral. Recently, on Nadia Khan’s morning show Rise and Shine, astrologer Samia Khan predicted that Hania Aamir could face divorce if she chooses to get married in 2026. The astrologer advised the actress to focus on her career and avoid marriage for now, citing astrological reasons.

Hania Aamir’s reaction

Hania Aamir has now reacted to the prediction. The actress shared a clip of Samia Khan’s statement on her Instagram and responded with humour, writing, “Ajeeb, pehle shadi to honay do,” leaving fans amused with her candid response.

Wedding rumours with Asim Azhar

The wedding rumours initially gained traction after a discussion on Galaxy Lollywood’s show hosted by Momin Ali Munshi. On the YouTube show What’s The 411, hosts Momin Ali Munshi and Iman spoke about the possibility of several A-list Pakistani celebrities getting married in 2026 including Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hania Aamir is currently grabbing attention for her ongoing drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, in which she stars opposite Bilal Abbas Khan.