Hania Aamir doppleganger Bushra takes internet by storm [Photos]

Hyderabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for hit dramas like Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, has been making headlines across borders after marking her Indian debut alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaarji 3. While the film has sparked controversy in India over casting a Pakistani artist amid political tensions, Hania is now grabbing attention for an entirely different reason, her doppelganger.

Hania Aamir’s lookalike goes viral

Meet Bushra Memon, a Karachi-based digital creator whose uncanny resemblance to Hania Aamir has left social media users stunned. From facial features to styling, Bushra mirrors the actress so closely that many are calling her “Hania Aamir 2.0”. The vlogger, who has over 42K followers on Instagram, recently went viral after her Nikah/engagement video surfaced online.

Fans flooded the comments section with disbelief, with one user writing, “I thought Hania Aamir was announcing her date fixing!”

Check out some pictures and videos of Hania’s lookalike below.

As netizens continue to be amused and amazed by Bushra’s resemblance to Hania, the real Hania Aamir is also busy professionally. She is all set to return to Pakistani television opposite Bilal Abbas Khan in an upcoming ARY Digital drama, directed by Musaddiq Malek. While the storyline is still under wraps, the drama is already generating buzz thanks to the lead pair’s much-anticipated on-screen chemistry and the director’s previous hit Noor Jahan.