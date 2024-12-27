Hania Aamir lands in big trouble: What really happened?

Islamabad: Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, the beloved on-screen duo from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, won hearts with their portrayal of Sharjeena and Mustafa. Currently on a tour in the USA, the stars have been engaging with fans through meet-and-greet events. However, their recent appearance in Dallas has become the center of a major controversy and they have now landed in big trouble.

Fans attending the Dallas event were left disappointed when Hania and Fahad abruptly left without a proper farewell. Speculations soon emerged, alleging that Hania had a disagreement with the event organizers, which led to their early exit.

Hania Aamir’s Side of the Story

On Thursday, Hania addressed the incident via social media, revealing that her decision to leave was prompted by alleged mistreatment of her manager by the event organizers. “I will never stand for disrespect,” Hania stated, adding that Fahad Mustafa supported her decision to walk out.

Organizers Counter Hania’s Claims

The event organizers, however, have denied Hania’s allegations, calling her claims of mistreatment “fabricated.” They alleged that Hania and Fahad departed prematurely, breaching their contract, which required them to stay for a minimum of two hours.

According to the organizers, Hania’s manager disrupted the event within 25 minutes, instructing the MC to wrap up the session while reportedly harassing female staff backstage.

Legal Action Looms

In light of the incident, the organizers are reportedly considering legal action against Hania Aamir, including filing a complaint with USCIS for an alleged breach of contract.

As of now, Hania Aamir has not responded to these new allegations.