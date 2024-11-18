Hania Aamir, rapper Badshah’s VIDEO from Dubai breaks internet

Mumbai: Pakistani star Hania Aamir, loved in India for her role as Sharjeena in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, is back in the spotlight again. This time not for her acting but for her rumored relationship with Indian rapper Badshah. The duo has been making headlines since their first meeting in Dubai, followed by multiple hangouts that have fueled speculation.

And now, Hania’s latest video with the rapper has taken the internet by storm.

The Pakistani actress was spotted attending Badshah’s concert in Dubai, where she cheered him on and shared a sweet moment that fans can’t stop talking about. A viral clip from the event shows Hania and Badshah exchanging a bow before sharing a warm hug. Badshah, hyping up the crowd, introduced her with, “Make some noise for Hania,” leaving fans in awe.

Hania looked chic in a grey shirt and trousers, while Badshah rocked a casual T-shirt and pants. She later shared the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “That’s my beautiful friend! He’s an absolute rockstar! Hero hai @badboyshah.” Badshah, in turn, reposted the story, writing, “Sabko pata hai rockstar kaun hai (Everyone knows who the rockstar is)—you!”

Hania Aamir on Her Bond with Badshah

Earlier this year, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Hania addressed the ongoing rumors about her and Badshah. She said, “Badshah is a great friend. He is such a nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. He is just so real.”

While dismissing the dating rumors, she added humorously, “I sometimes think my only problem is that I’m not married. If I was, I would be away from so many of these rumors.”

Despite their insistence on being just friends, the internet remains abuzz with excitement, speculating about their chemistry both on and off stage.