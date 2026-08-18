Islamabad: Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem is currently making headlines for her ongoing drama Dar-e-Nijat, in which she stars opposite Sheheryar Munawar and Nameer Khan. She plays the character of Zaryab and has been receiving mixed reactions from viewers for her performance.

While many fans are enjoying the storyline and performances, Durefishan has also faced heavy trolling, particularly over the English accent she uses while delivering her dialogues in the drama. Clips of her pronunciation, especially her delivery of the word “fab”, have gone viral on social media, sparking widespread online mockery.

Hania Aamir defends Durefishan Saleem

Amid the trolling, Hania Aamir has now come out in support of Durefishan. Resharing a reel featuring the actress on Instagram, Hania captioned it, “Eyes forward, honey.”

What Sanam Saeed said

Sanam Saeed also defended her fellow actor and called the trolling “unsettling”. In an Instagram Story, she criticised people for being overly focused on Durefishan’s accent, calling the criticism “very lame” and “downright mean and inconsiderate of someone’s feelings.”

In Dar-e-Nijat, Durefishan plays Zaryab, the carefree younger daughter of a wealthy family. Her character has studied at elite schools and is considering moving to the US for further education. She is shown speaking primarily in English with her sister, friends and boyfriend Zamil, played by Nameer Khan.

The accent used by Durefishan has, however, become a talking point among viewers, with some feeling that it does not suit the character she portrays.

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan, Dar-e-Nijat airs every Friday and Saturday.