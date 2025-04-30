Hania Aamir receives water gift from India, video goes viral

Mumbai: Following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 innocent lives were lost, India responded strongly by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. This move hit Pakistan hard, as the country relies on the Indus River system for 80% of its irrigation and nearly 90% of its food production.

In the middle of this tense situation, a video went viral on social media where a group of Indian boys are seen packing a carton full of water bottles. The box was labeled:



“To Hania Aamir. Rawal Pind. Punjab, Pakistan. From India.”

Hania Aamir, a popular Pakistani actress with a huge fanbase in India, was the unexpected recipient of this “gift.” While the video was clearly made for meme purposes, it quickly stirred debate online.

Some netizens found the act humorous, a sarcastic take on the suspended water treaty. Others, however, criticized the video, calling it “galat kya kiya usne” and “poorly timed,” especially after such a tragic incident. Several comments pointed out that this wasn’t the moment for jokes.

Hania’s Emotional Response to the Attack

Earlier, Hania had taken to Instagram to express her grief over the Pahalgam attack, saying:

“Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope-we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone-it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always.”

Her message was widely appreciated, though she later deleted the post, possibly due to rising tensions.

Sardaar Ji 3 Rumors Spark

Reports now suggest that Hania may be dropped from the upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh. Though the UK shoot is complete, sources say her scenes might be reshot with a new actress. No official statement has been made yet.