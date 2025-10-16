Mumbai: Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her roles in dramas Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, was rushed to a hospital in Houston, United States, after her health reportedly took a sudden turn.

While the exact reason for her hospitalization has not been disclosed, several photos and videos of Hania from hospital are going viral online.

In the photos, Hania is seen lying on a hospital bed, looking pale and unwell, sparking concern among fans and has sparked an outpouring of concern from fans. Social media is flooded with messages like “What happened to Hania?” and prayers for her speedy recovery.

The actress was last seen attending the Hum TV Awards in the USA, and it appears the hospitalization occurred shortly after the event.

Hania Aamir gives us major style envy as she turns up at the HUM Awards in Houston — serving grace, glow, and that signature charm in shades of blue that have us mesmerized! #HUMAwards2025 @realhaniahehe pic.twitter.com/00uneLKUds — MediaSpring PK (@MediaSpringPk) October 12, 2025

Hania Aamir, who enjoys a massive global fan following, was last seen on TV in the hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. She recently expanded her career into cross-border projects, starring opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, a move that created widespread buzz across entertainment circles.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official update on her health from Hania or her team.