Hania Aamir, Salman Khan to share screen? Rakhi Sawant says Yes!

Hania Aamir, Salman Khan's film on cards. Credits? Rakhi Sawant
Mumbai: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s love for Bollywood is no secret, and her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan is well-known. She has often expressed her dream of meeting and working with him. But before that happens, it looks like Hania might just meet Salman Khan first!

Wondering how? Well, Rakhi Sawant, who is now Hania’s BFF, has taken matters into her own hands. In her latest podcast interview with Adnan Faisal for FHM Pakistan, Rakhi revealed that she personally called and even emailed Salman Khan, asking him to work with Hania Aamir instead of casting the same Bollywood actresses repeatedly.

Yes, you read that right! Rakhi is determined to see her bestie shine in Bollywood. But that’s not all. During the same interview, she also made a bold comparison between Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan. Rakhi stated that, in her opinion, Hania is more beautiful than Mahira.

Meanwhile, Hania and Rakhi’s growing friendship is the talk of the town! Their fun Instagram interactions and hilarious exchanges have been grabbing headlines.

