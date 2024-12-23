Hania Aamir shares love for Bollywood films and Shah Rukh Khan

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently spoke about her love for Bollywood and its superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview with Mashable Middle East. She revealed that the first Bollywood movie she watched as a child was Baadshah.

Hania shared that her mother played the movie on a CD, and she ended up watching it over 25 times. She called it a “killer” film that left a lasting impression, even though she didn’t fully understand Bollywood back then.

Hania believes movies like Baadshah bring people together, creating a sense of connection. Growing up, she bonded with friends who had similar memories of watching Bollywood films. Her love for Indian cinema has only grown over time.

When asked about a Bollywood role she’d love to play, Hania picked Chota Pandit from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series. She excitedly said she would “kill it” in that funny and quirky role.

Favorite Bollywood Movies

Hania also mentioned some of her favorite Bollywood films. She loves Om Shanti Om for its fun vibe, Tamasha for its deep story, and Ram Leela for its beautiful romance.

Friendship with Rapper Badshah

Talking about her connection with Indian rapper Badshah, Hania clarified rumors about their relationship. She said they are just good friends with a great bond, and Badshah agreed, saying people often misinterpret their friendship.

A Rising Star with a Global Outlook

Hania Aamir’s journey, from her love for Bollywood to her rising fame in Urdu-language cinema, exemplifies her versatility and charm. Born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, she debuted in the 2016 comedy film Janaan and has since become a celebrated actress in the industry. Her candid confessions about Bollywood and her dreams to explore Indian cinema only add to her relatable and endearing personality.

Hania’s Desire to Visit India

When asked about one place in India she would love to visit, Hania mentioned Chandigarh, citing her friendship with Badshah, who hails from the city. Her admiration for Indian culture and Bollywood continues to grow, strengthening the ties between her and Indian entertainment.