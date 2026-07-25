Mumbai: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys a massive fan following across Pakistan, India and other Urdu and Hindi speaking regions, is all set to return to television with a brand-new drama. The actress has started shooting for Fanaa, and her first look from the project has already gone viral on social media, leaving fans excited.

In Fanaa, Hania will be seen opposite Nameer Khan, marking the duo’s first on-screen collaboration. Fans are eagerly looking forward to their fresh pairing and the chemistry they will bring to the screen.

Hania Aamir’s Fanaa look

The drama is produced by Geo Entertainment, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Badar Mehmood. While the makers are yet to announce an official premiere date, the serial is expected to hit television screens by the end of this year.

Hania was last seen in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu alongside Bilal Abbas Khan. The romantic drama emerged as a blockbuster, recording a peak 15.0 TRP and crossing 3 billion digital views, making it one of the biggest Pakistani television hits in recent years.