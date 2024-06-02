Hania Aamir’s new drama after Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, deets inside

Islamabad: Actress Hania Aamir’s popularity extends beyond Pakistan. She has also won hearts in India and other countries with her roles in dramas like Mere Humsafar, Dil Ruba, Anaa, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Ishqiya. Now, she is set to impress her fans with another exciting project.

Hania Aamir, who has previously worked with Zaviyar Nauman, Wahaj Ali, and Farhan Saeed, is now teaming up with actor Fahad Mustafa.

Fahad Mustafa, known for his roles in dramas, films, and as a TV host, is making a highly anticipated return to Pakistani dramas alongside Hania.

The upcoming drama series, titled ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum,’ is directed by Badar Mehmood and written by Farhat Ishtiaq. It is expected to premiere soon. According to reports, Hania Aamir recently reached out to an Indian actress for assistance, though the reason remains unknown.

While the complete cast has not been disclosed, Hania Aamir revealed on her Instagram that she will portray a character named Shargeena. The announcement has generated excitement among social media users who are eager to see the on-screen chemistry between Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa.