Islamabad: Three billion views is no longer an impossible milestone for Pakistani dramas. What was once considered an extraordinary achievement, with even the 1-billion mark celebrated as a major feat, has now become the new benchmark for some of the biggest Pakistani television shows.

Mere Humsafar enters 3 billion views club

The latest drama to join this elite club is Mere Humsafar, starring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed. Nearly four years after its television run ended, the popular romantic drama continues to attract viewers worldwide and has now crossed the massive 3-billion-view mark on YouTube.

The drama’s lead pair, Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, became a fan-favourite, with their on-screen chemistry playing a major role in the show’s popularity. Mere Humsafar also gained a massive following across South Asia and the Middle East, helping it maintain its popularity long after its original broadcast.

Originally aired on ARY Digital from December 30, 2021, to September 29, 2022, Mere Humsafar was produced by Six Sigma Plus, with Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb as producers. Saira Raza penned the story, while Qasim Ali Mureed directed the series.

With Mere Humsafar joining the list, several Pakistani dramas have now achieved the extraordinary milestone. The current list includes:

Mere Humsafar Khuda Aur Mohabbat Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Tere Bin Jaan Nisar Ishq Murshid

Interestingly, Ishq Murshid, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, also recently entered the 3-billion-view club, highlighting just how rapidly Pakistani dramas are growing on digital platforms.

Also Read Global hit Pakistani drama enters 3 billion views club; see list

Have you watched Mere Humsafar or any of these Pakistani dramas? Let us know in the comments.