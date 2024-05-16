Hansal Mehta announces ‘Scam 3’, new part to focus on on Sahara story

Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Thursday announced the third installment of his hit franchise ‘Scam’.

This time, the subject of his show is Subrata Roy and the show is titled Scam 2010.

Announcing the project, Hansal Mehta shared in his social media post, “Sc3m is back! Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, coming soon on @sonylivindia #Scam2010OnSonyLIV #Scam2010.”

Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara group of businesses managed to expand the empire encompassing diverse sectors like finance, real estate, media, and hospitality.

In 2014, the Supreme Court of India ordered Roy’s detention for failing to appear in court in connection with a dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This led to a prolonged legal battle, which resulted in him spending time in Tihar Jail. He was eventually released on parole.

Subrata Roy passed away in November 2023, at the age of 74.

On expanding the franchise, Hansal Mehta, Show Runner and Director said, “Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger than life story alive.”

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, “The Scam series has become more than just a show; it’s a pop cultural phenomenon. With Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, we are poised to raise the bar even higher, offering audiences an immersive journey into the life and times of one of the most audacious and ambitious minds in Indian business history. With Hansal at the helm and Sony LIV as our partner, we look forward to this next season.”

Created by Applause Entertainment, ‘Scam 2010’ will be out on SonyLiv. The cast has not been revealed yet.