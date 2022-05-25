Hansal Mehta marries Safeena Husain [Photos]

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta finally got married to his partner Safeena Husain. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, US.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremony and wrote, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

Hansal and Safeena are parents to two daughters — Kimaya and Rehana.

Hansal Mehta is known for films such as Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta (2018), series Scam 1992, among others.