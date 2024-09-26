Hansie Cronje’s Struggle with Money Addiction: Is It Time to Forgive Him?

Had Hansie Cronje been alive now, he would have celebrated his 55th birthday on Sep 25. Perhaps he would have been a well known cricket commentator and a television personality. He would have been sought after by the media for his expertise. Instead, today his remains lie forgotten in a grave in Bloemfontein. After being banned from cricket, he died in an aircrash when he was only 32 years old.

“I had a great passion for the game and my country. But the problem was the unfortunate addiction I had for money. Words cannot begin to describe the shame, humiliation and pain I feel. To my wife, family, and team-mates, I apologise profusely,” sobbed a tearful Hansie Cronje while speaking before Justice Edwin King, head of the King’s Commission which was enquiring into the match fixing fiasco involving South Africa’s most infamous cricket captain.

But what could have led to his addiction for money ? One can understand if a person has had a childhood marked by poverty and deprivation. That could lead to the development of an overwhelming greed for money and the luxuries that it can buy.

Had all that he wanted

But Cronje belonged to the privileged white community of South Africa. He had all that he wanted in life. He went to a school where children of prosperous families studied. He had the best of clothes and the best of food. His family were very law abiding and religious people.

The importance of discipline, dedication and hard work had been inculcated in Cronje from an early age. When he was appointed head boy of his school, he became the youngest to be given that honour. His high class education and grooming made him a natural leader. His cricket career took off like a rocket. Under his captaincy South Africa won many cricket battles.

Formidable competitor

With his aggressive batting and intelligent medium-pace bowling, Cronje was a formidable competitor. The Indians discovered this when they visited South Africa in 1992. In 1996, while playing in the Titan Cup in Hyderabad, he guided South Africa to a commendable 47 run win over India at the Lal Bahadur stadium.

In his cricket career he played 68 Tests and 188 ODIs, scored 6 centuries and 2 centuries in the two formats respectively and also took 43 Test wickets and 114 ODI wickets. But beneath all those accomplishments lurked that fatal flaw in his character. His insane greed for money led to his downfall.

Some sportspersons have weaknesses

Many sportsmen and women have weaknesses in their mental make up. Several have been exposed for having been dishonest in the matter of using performance enhancing drugs or cheating. But the upright Cronje was the sort of person who was least expected to become involved in a scandal.

In the year 2000, when it was revealed that there was a conversation between Cronje and Sanjeev Chawla, a man from an Indian betting syndicate, many people refused to believe it. They felt that it was fake news. Three other players namely Herschelle Gibbs, Nicky Boje and Pieter Strydom were also implicated.

Latest theory

Medical experts now say that every addiction is a mental aberration. For example Kleptomania is one such disorder. With treatment, all of these can be cured. Family dynamics can play a crucial role in the growth of money addiction. Growing up in an environment where financial success is emphasized abnormally, can lead to an unhealthy attachment to money.

The surprising thing was that in the case of Cronje this aspect of his character was not revealed until he was caught. Perhaps if any member of his family, friends or teammates had spotted this side of his nature, it could have been treated. An addiction is a mental imbalance. If alcohol addiction can be cured, cannot money addiction be cured with treatment ?

Gronje himself did suggest this at one point when the controversy was at its peak. He pleaded for understanding and asked that his fans as well as his persecutors realise that it was a flaw within him that needed treatment instead of harsh punishment. But fate dealt him a harsh blow and ended his life too soon.

Film about his life

In 2008 a film titled Journey To Grace, was made about Cronje’s tragedies that tried to show him from a different angle. The film produced by Hansie’s brother Franz, made a case for forgiveness for the disgraced captain.

“I believe that if we cannot forgive people when they make mistakes, then we are not human,” Franz told the media. “It is particularly relevant to a country like South Africa. If Nelson Mandela can come out of prison after 27 years and still forgive the white people for decades of oppression, then we should be able to forgive Hansie,” said Franz.

But the final judges in this matter are the fans of the game. Their love and passion is what keeps cricket going. If the fans can find kindness in their hearts and feel that the disgraced hero deserves clemency, perhaps then only will Cronje’s tortured soul rest in peace.