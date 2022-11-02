Hansika Motwani gets engaged [Photos]

Hansika, who posted a series of five pictures of the proposal, wrote, "Now and Forever".

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 2nd November 2022 2:22 pm IST
Hansika Motwani (Instagram)

Chennai: Actress Hansika Motwani, who has been a part of several superhit films in Tamil and Telugu, is to wed entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya soon.

Entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya owns the popular garment brand, Avant.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures including one that showed her future husband going down on a knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The pictures also showed the words ‘Marry Me’ made using flowers in the background during the proposal.

Several top celebrities have been congratulating Hansika ever since she put out the post.

Actresses Anushka Shetty, Khushbu, DD and Sriya Reddy were among those who congratulated the actress on Instagram.

