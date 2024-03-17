Hanu-Man roars onto OTT! Telugu version now Streaming on...

Hyderabad: In an unexpected turn of events, the Telugu version of the blockbuster superhero film Hanu-Man has made its debut on streaming platforms. The film’s much-awaited digital premiere arrived as a delightful surprise for fans, catching them off guard with its sudden appearance on the OTT.

Director Prasanth Varma had previously issued a statement, urging audiences to remain patient as he worked tirelessly to resolve challenges that delayed the movie’s digital release. The delay was not intentional; rather, it was a result of the team’s commitment to delivering nothing but the best to their viewers. And today, It’s released on OTT finally.

#HanuMan OTT streaming delay was not intentional!



We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you asap!



Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you! 🤗… — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) March 15, 2024

Where to Watch?

Hanu-Man is now available for streaming exclusively on ZEE5, one of the leading OTT platforms. The film’s digital arrival came just a day after the Hindi version made its streaming debut on JioCinema The Telugu audience can now immerse themselves in the heroic saga of Hanu-Man, portrayed by the talented Teja Sajja, alongside the brilliant Amritha Aiyer.

A Phenomenal Theatrical Run

Hanu-Man clashed with Mahesh Babu‘s Guntur Kaaram both films released on January 12, 2024. Directed by Prasanth Varma. In its 12-day run, the film crossed the Rs. 250 crore mark globally. The film’s success led to the announcement of a sequel titled “Jai Hanuman”.