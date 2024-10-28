Hanuman idol vandalised in Telangana’s Jagtiyal

Hyderabad: A Hanuman idol was reportedly vandalised at a temple in Jagtiyal district in Telangana. The incident is said to have occurred on October 27, Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Birpur Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple, following which priests of the temple and devotees held a protest demanding to identify the culprits. Upon being alerted, the Birpur police reached the temple and assured the protestors that the culprits will be identified.

This is the latest incident of idol desecration in Telangana. On October 10, an unidentified person entered a pandal of the Durga Idol at the exhibition grounds in Nampally. The incident occurred during the ongoing Devi Sharan Navaratri celebrations, a significant festival where the goddess’s idol is traditionally erected by the Exhibition Society and staff each year.

A team of police personnel from Begum Bazar conducted an inspection of the site following the vandalism.

Another incident occurred on October 13 at Muttyalamma temple in Secunderabad. According to reports, a man entered the premises of the temple after breaking the door and damaged an idol at Muthyalama temple at 3 am.

The local people who got alerted by the huge noise caught hold of the intruder and thrashed him.

Several protests were held by the community leading to several FIRs against the protestors. In one protest last Saturday, the protestors unleashed batons and chappals on the police and tried to attack a mosque.