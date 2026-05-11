Congress leader files police complaint over Modi’s ‘MMC’ jibe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday, May 11, filed a police complaint over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at a public meeting in Hyderabad the previous day, where Modi referred to the Congress party as “MMC” – Muslim League-Maoist Congress.

He made representation to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Secunderabad zone.

Hanumantha Rao said the Prime Minister had insulted the Congress party with the remark, pointing out that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed their lives to Maoist violence. He also noted that Muslims had played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On PM Modi's statement, Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao says, "The Prime Minister of India visited Hyderabad. He called the Congress MMC (Muslim League-Maoist Congress). Because of the Maoists, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their… pic.twitter.com/Vb2GQdEr9w — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

PM Modi says BJP will form govt in Telangana

Addressing a large gathering at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, May 10, Modi accused Congress of divisive politics and alleged that the party was attempting to shield Maoists even as their activities across the country were declining. He claimed Congress had moved further left than the Left parties themselves, coining the “MMC” label to drive home the charge.

Modi also alleged that Congress governments in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka had failed to honour promises made to voters, and said Telangana was heading in a similar direction. He expressed confidence that BJP would form the next government in the state with a large majority, saying people were disillusioned with both the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) governments and their dynastic politics.

He also cited the party’s recent performance in West Bengal as evidence of its growing national footprint.

Several senior BJP leaders attended the rally, including state president Ramchander Rao, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and MP K Laxman.Separately, Hanumantha Rao appealed to other backward class (OBC) communities to boycott the census unless OBCs were included in it.