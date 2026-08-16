Hanur shootout: Families call off protest after Rs 15L assurance

Chamarajanagar: The families of three men killed in the firing by forest personnel near Marimangala Beat in Hanur taluk called off their protest after Hanur MLA Manjunath assured them of Rs 15 lakh compensation, government employment and a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The three men from Thomiyarpalya were killed in the firing near Shagya village on Sunday, August 11. The incident triggered strong protests by relatives and villagers, who demanded compensation, jobs for family members and strict action against the forest officials involved in the firing.

The families had initially demanded Rs 2 crore compensation and refused to allow the post-mortem examination of the bodies. Despite repeated appeals by police officers, district authorities and government representatives, the protesters continued their overnight agitation.

Also Read Conflicting accounts emerge in Chamarajanagar forest firing

MLA Manjunath later intervened and held discussions with the families. He assured them that Rs 15 lakh would be provided to each family as immediate compensation and that he would take up their demand for government jobs with the state government.

“You have demanded Rs 2 crore. For now, I will get Rs 15 lakh provided. I will also speak to the government regarding government jobs. I will stand with you. Please allow the post-mortem to be conducted and bring the bodies back,” Manjunath told the protesting families.

Following the assurance, the relatives agreed to withdraw the protest and consented to the post-mortem examinations. The bodies were kept at the mortuary of KR Hospital in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, the Chamarajanagar district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the firing. South Zone Inspector General of Police Dr MB Boralingayya is camping in Hanur and monitoring the situation amid continuing tension in the area.

Opposition leaders have demanded that the government order a judicial inquiry into the incident. The Forest Department, however, has maintained that its personnel opened fire in self-defence during an operation against suspected poachers.

The inquiry is expected to examine both versions and establish the circumstances that led to the deaths.